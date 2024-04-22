Great Lakes Advocatesport
France scores a hat-trick as Ospreys return to winner's circle

By Staff Reporters
April 23 2024 - 9:00am
STRIKER Lachlan France notched a hat-trick of goals as Southern United pounded Mayfield 6-1 in the Newcastle Football Zone 2 clash played in heavy conditions in Mayfield.

