France scores a hat-trick as Ospreys return to winner's circle

STRIKER Lachlan France notched a hat-trick of goals as Southern United pounded Mayfield 6-1 in the Newcastle Football Zone 2 clash played in heavy conditions in Mayfield.
"It was definitely a good showing in very wet conditions,'' Newman said.
"I have to say Stevenson Park in Mayfield is a real credit to the club and the local council. It was a great playing surface that handled three full matches in at times torrential rain without falling apart.''
The Ospreys went into the game without skipper Ethan Perry, central defender Mason Moore and left back Nathan Hoffman, however, Roan Whiteman, Blake Harrison and Baden Bell came into the starting side and did all that was asked of them.
France had his shooting boots on and put the Ospreys in front when he nipped in to pinch the ball from Mayfield defenders and rounded the keeper to score after six minutes.
He was on hand to double the score at the 19 minute mark after Jake Camilleri's close range strike was saved on the line by the Mayfield keeper, tucking home the rebound from inside the six yard box.
Camilleri turned provider after a short corner routine gave him space to float an enticing cross to the back post, finding Mark Mallia, who headed home with just minutes remaining in the half.
The second half saw Brock Gutherson unchallenged to head home a France corner to seemingly see the Ospreys comfortably home at 4-0 up. Too comfortable perhaps though, Newman noted. At the 65 minute mark some overly-relaxed playing out from the back was punished as Mayfield's striker swooped on a loose first touch, and a quick interchange of passes saw them through on goal to make the score 1-4.
France completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining, dribbling at the Mayfield defence from close to halfway and sliding the ball past the keeper. Blake Barnes-Riddell rounded out the scoring with just seconds remaining from close range.
Southern's reserve grade continued their winning way with an in the end comfortable 3-1 victory.
The Ospreys had to come from behind, but goals to Bailey McMahon, Sunny Evans and an own goal got the job done.
Thirds had a huge win, belting seven past and conceding only one from a defensive error.
Goals to Santi Franco, Lachie Bone, Jay Mallia, Jed Stark, Liam Simpson, Kaiden Franks and Jaxon Natoli went a long way to helping erase the previous week's lacklustre showing against Stockton.
Southern plays the strong Newcastle Croatia on Saturday at Boronia.
