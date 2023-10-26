TOP striker, Lachlan France took out three major awards at Southern United Football Club's awards night.
France was among the stars of Southern's unbeaten season in the Newcastle Zone 2 competition.
He was named players' player in first grade and he also won the coach's award.
France scored a hat-trick of goals in Southern's 5-2 win over Kurri in the grand final played in Newcastle.
France was also the winner of the Golden Boot for Zone 2 as the highest goal scorer in the competition. He'll be a key player for the Ospreys as they move into a higher grade in 2024.
Bailey McMahon was the reserve grade players' player while Ashton Drinkwater won the coach's award. The reserve grade were eliminated in the final by the eventual champions.
Veteran, Roan Whiteman won the SUFC spirit award while Carlene Robertson was the club person of the year.
Southern United has already started plans for season 2024 when the club will play in the Zone 1 competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.