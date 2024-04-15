Southern United's unbeaten run comes to an end with a loss to Stockton

SOUTHERN United's 22 match unbeaten run in competition football games ended when downed 2-1 by Stockton Sharks in the Newcastle Zone 2 clash at Boronia Park.
Coach Jonathon Newman said the mood in the shed at fulltime, however, he said there were some positives to come out of the match
.
"Our ball retention was excellent, and defensively we looked very solid - we just need to work on set piece defending and ensuring that everyone understands their roles,'' Newman said.
"Having watched the video there were plenty of things that we could have done better and it's easier to learn from those when you lose I reckon.''
The Ospreys took a 1-0 lead in the first half and Newman said the side play some of their best possession football in ages.
"But we weren't clinical when we needed to be although we've managed to get away with that in the past,'' he added.
He said the game was high quality game.
"Stockton had an overwhelming advantage in the experience stakes, with three of their players combining for a total of around 1000 NPL first grade matches. But we really moved them around well especially in the first half,'' Newman said.
"Our goal came at the end of a sequence of 14 passes, starting with our keeper and finishing with a tap in from inside the 6 yard box, so I was very happy with that.''
Injuries didn't help Southern's cause in the second half.
"It was while we were preparing for the changes that Stockton equalised on the back of a free kick. We simply didn't pick up each of their players, and it was loose marking again, on a corner this time, that gave them their second.
"They sat deep after that, and again we weren't clinical, despite plenty of chances to get something out of the match.''
The Ospreys have some concerns going into this week's game against Mayfield in Newcastle.
"Blake Harrison who has been enjoying the best form we've seen from him in a Southern United shirt strained his hamstring and Mason Moore has a quad strain,' Newman said.
"Both are unlikely to be available on Saturday. Jake Camilleri took an ankle knock but will recover in time. Ethan Perry is still unavailable this weekend.''
However Callum Drane (suspension), Ashton Drinkwater (injury), Jaxon Natoli (injury), Josiah Flower (injury), Jason Little (absent) and Sean Marcusson (absent) all return.
Southern United won the reserve grade game 3-1 but went down in third grade 2-0.
A RESHUFFLED Southern United reserve grade lineup started very strongly and were In control of the match. A great bit of play from the returning Tommy Elder saw Roan Whiteman open the scoring at the 32nd minute mark with a deft finish over the keeper The movement from the Ospreys midfielders ran the Sharks off their feet.
At the 11 minute of the second half the Ospreys scored again. Chris Kianou finished from close range from a Jackson Summers header.
Summers was involved again at the 65th minute mark releasing Whiteman behind the defence, with Whiteman turning provider for Jake Judson, who slipped the keeper with an outside of the foot finish.
A goal to Stockton in the 68th minute kept the home side on their toes until the final whistle The final score was 3-1.
STOCKTON started quickly to take the lead after 10 minutes with a rebound from a free kick smashed in from 25 metres.
The Ospreys had multiple opportunitie to score in the first half but were unable to capitalse.
Six minutes into the second half Stockton scored against the run of play to make it 0-2. Again, the Ospreys were unable to finish multiple scoring opportunities, with Stockon the eventual winners 2-0.
