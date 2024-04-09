Ospreys preparing for Sharks to attack

POOR finishing proved costly for Southern United in the opening game of the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.
The Ospreys eventually overcame New Lambton Juniors 2-1 in the March 23 game. They've since had a fortnight on the sidelines due to Easter and then the bye and return to the field on Saturday against Stockton Sharks at Boronia.
While a number of matches were ruled out due to the weather last weekend, Stockton did play, accounting for Bolwarra Lorn 3-2.
"They've got the jump on us there with some extra game time,'' Southern United coach Jonathon Newman said.
The Ospreys will be without a couple of players for Saturday's game.
"Callum Drane received a red card in the reserve grade fixture last time out and will be suspended,'' Newman said.
"There's a couple with niggles who we'll need to look at more closely this week.
"I'm happy to say Blake Barnes-Riddell is available for selection which increases our depth as does the return of Tommy Elder, who strained his calf in the Viking Challenge.''
Newman said had the Ospreys been more polished with their finishing against New Lambton they would have been in a winning position by halftime.
"But we left the Eagles in it and they very nearly took full advantage of that,'' he said.
New Lambton took a 1-0 lead early in the second half before the Ospreys scored the winning two goals late in the match.
"I also would like to see us work harder on regaining our defensive shape more quickly on turnovers of possession - we were pretty good at it through the first half of first grade but tended to slacken a bit in the second,'' Newman said.
"Our attacking set pieces need some work as well.''
Stockton has a loss-win start to the season.
"By all accounts they bolstered their squad well in the off season.
"Stockton finished fourth in first grade in 2023, seventh in reserves and they won the thirds grand final and as such I expect that they will be a big test for us across all three grades.
"They also upset Belmont Swansea in the Australia Cup this year, and Belswans have swept all before them in Northern League 1 so far this year, so the Sharks must be doing something right.
"I remember from a few seasons ago when the Sharks were regular pre-season visitors to the area that their first grade side seemed a very well established unit, with some very physically strong players alongside a fair bit of technical ability.
"Their first round loss to Cooks Hill was a surprise to many but I know Cooks Hill have strengthened well in the off season and are looking to return to League 1 as soon as possible.''
