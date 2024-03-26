Southern take out two of three grades

The Ospreys defeated the Eagles in first and third grades with the visitors winning reserves.
It was the Ospreys' newly formed third grade side's first competitive outing ever, and the club's first steps in a new division after promotion was achieved in 2023.
The Ospreys had to fight back from a 1-0 deficit after conceding a goal early in the second half.
Southern were on the attack from the opening 40 seconds of the game when a shot from Jake Camilleri's effort went just wide of the goal.
Lachlan France then hit the crossbar with a well taken free kick at the five minute mark.
There was further frustration for the Ospreys when a Mark Mallia strike was taken by the keeper seven minutes in after a slick counter attack
The New Lambton keeper denied the Ospreys a number of times in the first half, including a save on curling left foot shot from United skipper Ethan Perry.
The Ospreys were dominating the game and New Lambton didn't have their first shot at goal until the 28th minute,
Just before the break a left foot effort from the top of the box by Flynn Parker was superbly saved by New Lambton's keeper. Soon after Parker hit the post with the keeper beaten
United keeper Rhys Dawes had to save a headed effort on the line after a New Lambton free kick with seconds remaining in the first half.
At halftime coach, Jonathon Newman urged his side to be patient, play football and to keep the ball moving.
However, the second half started badly when United conceded to New Lambton's fourth shot of the match to trail 0-1
Good patient play saw SUFC dictate the pace of the match, with the equaliser coming at the 60 minute mark after Mason Moore released Ethan Perry behind the defensive line, and his cut back for Mark Mallia was turned into his own goal by an Eagles defender to level the score at 1-1
Mallia was then sandwiched between two defenders in the New Lambton penalty area and was brought down for a penalty, which France finished calmly.
A headed effort from Brock Gutherson off a Lachlan France corner looked to have crossed the line, but SUFC shouts for a goal were waved away with 20 minutes remaining.
New Lambton hit the underside of the crossbar after a goalmouth scramble with only eight minutes to go, with Dawes gratefully regathering the ball.
Southern had to defend a corner deep in stoppage time, with a headed goal line clearance from Graeme Pearson securing all three points for the Ospreys.
Standouts for SUFC were Flynn Parker, Lachlan France, Blake Harrison and Mason Moore on debut.
