Ospreys will be at home in three grades

SOUTHERN United open the Newcastle Zone 2 football season this Saturday, March 23 with a home match against New Lambton Juniors.
This will be played at Tuncurry in three grades, starting at 11am with third grade.
"We'll go into this weekend missing the talismanic Blake Barnes-Riddell, and there are some injury concerns around Brock Gutherson and Tommy Elder which we'll know more about later in the week,'' first grade coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We have had some turnover of players," he said.
"Skipper, Beau Wynter is a big loss and his central defensive partner Troy Chipperfield has overseas travel plans so is unavailable.
"Other than that we have a largely unchanged roster.''
Mason Moore is a gain from from Port United and Newman said he looked to be a quality central defender.
"Mark Mallia has managed to modify his work arrangements and will be available for selection every week.
"Tommy Elder's return from his pre-season leg fracture last year is a big bonus and means that competition for places in our midfield will be tough.''
Newcomers to impress include Jaxon Natoli, who Newman said had a real hunger and an eye for goal, as did Sean Marcusson.
"Jake Koller could develop into a superb left fullback. Elijah Bennell, Jackson Summers and Lachie Bone appear very assured midfielders.
"We've really increased our defensive stocks - experienced Jason Little joins us and both Jake Judson and Nate Patterson look to be quality players.''
