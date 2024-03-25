Versatile Morgan shines as Hawks win first trial game

LOGAN Morgan showed his versatility in Forster-Tuncurry's rugby league trial against Avondale at the Harry Elliott Oval.
"I've watched Logan play in the last couple of years and that's the best performance I've seen from him,'' coach Robbie Payne enthused.
"At various times he played in the centres, the second row and front row and he ticked the box in every position.''
The Hawks won the game against a physical Avondale side. While Payne concedes is was only a trial, he said getting a positive result was big news for the Hawks considering last year's troubles.
"Avondale only found out late in the week that they had about 20 players unavailable, so instead of playing first and reserve grade matches, we just played the one game,'' Payne said.
"But they were a big side and we were able to take plenty out of the game. We scored some good tries but there was a lot of contact, so that was good.''
Payne said the halves combination of Englishmen Ben Fisher and Harry Reardon shows promise.
"They steered the boys around in attack and both have good kicking games,'' he said.
Hooker Will Clifton, who is only 18, made a solid debut at hooker. Clifton is likely to share the number 9 duties this season with veteran Byram Stewart, the team's captain.
"Byram started at hooker and being a trial game I didn't want him playing big minutes,'' Payne said.
Understandably the Hawks were patchy at times, Payne added.
"But we still have a few weeks before our comp starts,'' he said.
"So there's plenty to work on.''
The Hawks will play a second trial on Saturday, April 6, against Bosco Bulldogs from the Cronulla area.
Meanwhile, three Forster players have been named to play in the Group Three Allstarts/Indigenous All Stars game at Wauchope on Sarturday, April 13.
Harry Reardon will play for the Group Three side, with Liam Simon and Beau Lowry in the Indigenous squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.