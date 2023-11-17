FORSTER-Tuncurry have signed experienced halfback, Harry Reardon for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.
Hailing from England, Reardon, 27, previously played with Warrington Wolves Academy and Reserves and Betfred Championship League side Rochdale Hornets.
This year he was at the Coonabarabran Unicorns in the Castlereagh Cup competition, where he was named player of the year and was also the players' player.
Hawks coach, Robbie Payne told the Advocate in an interview last month that the club was prepared to look far and wide for players to bolster the 2024 roster.
The club is coming off a dismal 2023 when the first and reserve grade sides finished last.
Payne said he was hoping to start training in early December.
Meanwhile, Darren McDonagh will coach the reserve grade side.
McDonagh has won premierships with the Hawks as a player and coach and is also a former club president.
The Hawks are also looking for players to field a women's tackle side next year.
The side would play in the Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League competition.
For more information contact president.ftrlfc@gmail.com or vicepresident.ftrlfc@gmail.com
This year seven teams contested the premiership from Groups Two and Three along with the Hastings League.
Group Three chief executive officer, Mal Drury said previously he was confident more sides would be involved next year, with Forster-Tuncurry named as a strong possibility.
