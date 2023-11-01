ROBBIE Payne knows he's taking on the toughest job in Great Lakes sport as coach of the Forster-Tuncurry first grade rugby league team.
The Hawks are coming off a horror 2023, where they finished last in first and reserve grades, were forced to forfeit games in reserves due to a lack of players and copped some fearful hammerings in first grade where matches were cut short when the NSWRL Mercy Rule was applied.
Here the game stops when a team gets 60 points in front.
Payne sees it as a challenge and is relishing the opportunity.
"I know how big it's going to be,'' the Hallidays Point resident said.
"Dave Nugent has come on board to help us out.
"We've been spectators over the last couple of years and we certainly can't criticise the team or club if we're not willing to help out.''
Payne has an extensive playing and coaching career.
He played with the Western Suburbs Magpies in Sydney and has captain-coached and coached in the Metropolitan Cup, the Illawarra League and Group Six.
These days Payne is what he described as a 'single bloke of a Saturday' and that's another reason he's decided to get back to coaching.
"We moved up here four years ago but all my sons still play footy in Sydney,'' he explained.
"So we'd travel back to Sydney to watch them.
"But then my wife started coaching and playing netball again and now she's the club president.
"So basically I'm a single bloke on a Saturday, so I'll get back involved in footy.''
The Hawks have already made some crucial signings and Payne assured more will be on the way.
Utility back, Ben Fisher who has had stints in England and experienced forward, Joel Frazer from the Central Coast, are on board.
"This is the time of year we have to get active because there's plenty of players looking around for opportunities," he said.
"We had to be pro-active and not expect players come to us."
He said the Hawks have searched 'far and wide' for players.
"We have signed a player from England and we've reached out to Fiji and Papua New Guinea,'' he said.
"It's looking promising at the moment. We're also speaking to a front rower from England, he's 130kgs, he's fit - a personal trainer and he'll be a great signing.
"But we just have to tick that last box of getting him signed and getting him over here.''
Payne wants to start training in early December.
"We want to get the players together and just start being around each other again,'' he said.
"We want to build a new culture and that's going to be inclusiveness.
"There is no segregation between first, reserve grade and 18s. We want families involved and included in the Hawks.''
