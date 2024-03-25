Southern United makes a winning start in clash against New Lambton

The Ospreys defeated the Eagles in first an third grades with the visitors winning reserves.
It was the Ospreys' newly formed third grade side's first competitive outing ever, and the club's first steps in a new division after promotion was achieved in 2023.
THE Ospreys had to fight back from a 1-0 deficit after conceding a goal early in the second half.
Southern were on the attack from the opening 40 seconds of the game when a shot from Jake Camilleri's effort went just wide of the goal.
Lachlan France then hit the crossbar with a well taken free kick at the five minute mark.
There was further frustration for the Ospreys when a Mark Mallia strike was taken by the keeper seven minutes in after a slick counter attack
The New Lambton keeper denied the Ospreys a number of times in the first half, including a save on curling left foot shot from United skipper Ethan Perry.
The Ospreys were dominating the game and New Lambton didn't have their first shot at goal until the 28th minute,
Just before the break a left foot effort from the top of the box by Flynn Parker was superbly saved by New Lambton's keeper. Soon after Parker hit the post with the keeper beaten
United keeper Rhys Dawes had to save a headed effort on the line after a New Lambton free kick with seconds remaining in the first half.
At halftime coach Jonathon Newman urged his side to be patient, play football and to keep the ball moving.
However, the second half started badly when United conceded to New Lambton's fourth shot of the match to trail 0-1
Good patient play saw SUFC dictate the pace of the match, with the equaliser coming at the 60 minute mark after Mason Moore released Ethan Perry behind the defensive line, and his cut back for Mark Mallia was turned into his own goal by an Eagles defender to level the score at 1-1
Mallia was then sandwiched between two defenders in the New Lambton penalty area and is brought down for a penalty, which France finished calmly.
A headed effort from Brock Gutherson off a Lachlan France corner looked to have crossed the line, but SUFC shouts for a goal were waved away with 20 minutes remaining.
Sean Marcusson came on for his competitive first grade debut for SUFC, replacing Ethan Perry while Baden Bell replaced Blake Harrison.
New Lambton hit the underside of the crossbar after a goalmouth scramble with only eight minutes to go, with Dawes gratefully regathering the ball.
Southern had to defend a corner deep in stoppage time, with a headed goal line clearance from Graeme Pearson securing all three points for the Ospreys with the final score SUFC 2 New Lambton FC 1.
Standouts for SUFC were Flynn Parker, Lachlan France, Blake Harrison and Mason Moore on debut.
SOUTHERN United made a positive start to the third grade season with a 3-1 win over New Lambton in the club's debut season in this grade.
After four minutes of good pressure, Argentine import Santi Franco followed in a shot from Chris Kianou to open the scoring.
The visitors produced a sustained period of pressure but United continued to play good football, moving the ball well out from the back.
With 13 minutes on the clock Chris Kianou volleyed home United's second goal after a free kick and 12 minutes later some sublime work from Jed Stark saw Franco clear of the defence and he made no mistake to put the Ospreys three up.
A slightly slower start to the second half by United saw the visitors claw a goal back on the counter attack at the 52 minute mark.
New Lambton piled the pressure on SUFC for the next 10 minutes, but strong defending by the Ospreys denied the Eagles a second.
United regained control of the match but was unable to extend the lead. Final score 3-1.
Standouts were Lachie Boné, Chris Kianou, Jason Little and Jake Judson
FROM the start of the match it was clear the reserve grade will be a significant step up from last season.
The Ospreys' Harry Ward was the busier of the two keepers for much of the first half as New Lambton played an effective long ball game mixed with some good midfield combinations.
New Lambton broke the deadlock 15 minutes after a long ball into the box led to a goal mouth scramble.
Jackson Summers almost leveled the score three minutes later after some good play by Roan Whiteman and Will Forrester, but the shot went wide.
The Ospreys gained a one man advantage in the 26th minute as the referee dismissed one of the Eagles for offensive language.
The remainder of the first half was even with the Ospreys seeing more possession in the opposition half.
However, the task became more difficult for the home side as the Eagles doubled their lead in the 49th minute, with an own goal off Callum Drane.
Despite their efforts, including a tactical shift, the Ospreys had trouble breaking down a packed New Lambton defence and with Drane's second yellow for the match resulting in him being sent from the field with five minutes remaining, the numerical advantage was lost. New Lambton won 2-0.
Standout players were Ashton Drinkwater and Roan Whiteman
"This was a good workout for all three teams,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"The firsts and thirds beat their opponents with some good entertaining football while the reserves now know they are in a tough competition this year and have two weeks to improve.''
The club now has two weeks off with no matches over Easter and a bye on the weekend of April 5.
Next match is April 13 against Stockton Sharks at Boronia Park - third grade kick off 11am.
