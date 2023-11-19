Great Lakes Advocate
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Changes to caravan parks in Boomerang and Blueys beaches were deferred to this month's meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:45am, first published 7:00am
This month's ordinary meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 22. Picture supplied.
Councillors will re-visit a development application (DA) asking for permission to undertake work at two Pacific Palms caravan parks.

