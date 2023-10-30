Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The matter will be debated at the November ordinary meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated October 31 2023 - 8:35am, first published October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors deadlocked on Oasis Caravan Park plans
Councillors deadlocked on Oasis Caravan Park plans

Councillors attending the October monthly ordinary meeting last week were 'momentarily' deadlocked in their decision to give the green light for changes to the Palms Oasis Caravan Park, Blueys Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.