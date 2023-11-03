Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The three-storey dwelling is 28 per cent higher than the maximum allowable height for buildings in the area

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 3 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed development on Kinka Road, Seal Rocks. Picture supplied.
The proposed development on Kinka Road, Seal Rocks. Picture supplied.

Councillors have asked for a another month before they make a decision on the construction of a three-storey dwelling at Seal Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.