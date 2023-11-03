Councillors have asked for a another month before they make a decision on the construction of a three-storey dwelling at Seal Rocks.
However, the building was 28 per cent higher than the maximum allowable height for buildings in the area.
While professional staff recommended a green light for the project, councillors voted to defer the motion until November while discussing the report at the October monthly ordinary meeting.
The site, which sat on the end of Kinka Road and was owned by Toronto RSL Club, also included an illegal three-storey dwelling which was locked up in 2011 and demolished in 2022.
"As we have heard from the community that particular site had a previous three storey dwelling on it which was not actually approved by the previous council," Troy Fowler said.
"We could say, as we have heard, while nothing was done with it then, so why worry about it now," Cr Fowler said.
"I think it is time for us to stand up and say I don't think it is the right look for the Seal Rocks community," he said.
Cr Fowler shared his concerns when last December council was forced to 'close down' the popular holiday destination due to heavy traffic and emergency access concerns.
If we approved a three storey building with five bedrooms, two bathrooms we'll have another 30-odd people living and staying in Seal Rocks, he said.
"I think we have this one wrong when it comes to our small community in Seal Rocks."
It was never a dwelling house it was an unlawful, unauthorised club that was used by fishermen.- Seal Rocks resident, Jenny Renko
David West said the proposed structure was effectively a motel owned by a leagues or RSL club
"If it was a five bedroom home the likelihood of five motor vehicles is a reasonable assumption," Cr West said.
"Would this council approve a motel in an area which is highly so densely populated by heavy bush and in a situation where on a normal weekend it is almost impossible for a firefighting vehicle to get passed a motor vehicle park in the area," he said.
"This issue is about an impact on a community, a community that lives with the threat of fire and the threat of not being able to get emergency vehicles into and out of the area."
Resident, Jenny Renko shared with councillors before the meeting that of the 56 village residents, 32 people had raised objections.
"The objections were totally universal," Ms Renko said.
The complaints and objections were about the scale, the height, the access, the usage and the character of Seal Rocks which your very DCP has prepared and consulted with people to try and protect, she said.
"We don't understand why this application - that has been submitted by Toronto Diggers - is predicated on the basis that the development must be a five bedroom house with two living areas, two kitchens and three storey height.
"Your planner's report is littered with this fallacy that this previous dwelling was in fact a dwelling house.
"It was never a dwelling house it was an unlawful, unauthorised club that was used by fishermen.
"The applicant comes along and thinks they are entitled to build something to that same height, that same scale and that same volume.
"We have issues about privacy - there was no consultation with the people who live and occupy Seal Rocks - this is a significant development."
It will be used for accommodation probably akin to how it was used previously, she said.
Kinka Road neighbour, Nick Greenaway said while the applicant had amended the original plan the height would continue the impact the privacy of residents and set a precedent for future developments.
"In short it is just too big," Mr Greenaway said.
"At 10.9 metres high it will be the second highest building in Seal Rocks except for the lighthouse; way taller than any other home.
"It breeches the height limits by 2.4 metres 28 per cent but yet the assessor and planning officer has found 'it is considered that the variation of the development standard is within the public interest'."
"No-one believes this building should go a head at this scale."
