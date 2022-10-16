If passion and enthusiasm were the criteria for the National Party to retain the seat of Myall Lakes, then preselected candidate, Tanya Thompson has it all wrapped up.
Tanya earned the honour to represent the Seat of Myall Lakes last month after Stephen Bromhead announced his retirement due to ill health.
One of seven candidates to vie for the position, Tanya described her success as a great honour to be considered for the job by fellow National Party members.
Tanya has strong ties with the party, stretching back many years; she is the Manning Valley branch secretary and women's delegate.
"For me, it is not so much about politics, but the privilege you have as a local member; to be able to help the community without any agenda," Ms Thompson said.
"That will be the most rewarding."
After stints in real estate, the legal industry and retail - working for her sister and brother-in-law's award winning Beach Street Seafood outlet - Ms Thompson moved into the political arena when she was invited to join Mr Bromhead's team as an electoral officer.
The one-time Port Macquarie, via Tenterfield resident had no hesitation selecting her preferred political party.
The National Party is all about the regions, she said.
"The Nats are about giving the regions a voice; the Nats are about honesty, integrity and to treat others with respect and compassion.
"And, they actually do that.
"They are a strong unit."
The 44-year-old mother of five girls (including two step-daughters), has spent the past 20 years raising her family, along with husband Ben, and creating a life for them.
"Now they are grown up it is my turn; this is not a flash in the pan.
"This (local politics) has been a long-term goal."
Tanya has a strong devotion for the place she has called home for more than two decades, from the lakes, beaches, camping grounds and endless hidden gems to the region and its people.
"This is my community.
"I want people to feel I am approachable; to come and sit down, have a coffee and share your life with me."
Tanya has promised to continue Mr Bromhead's legacies, fighting for a public hospital in the Forster Tuncurry area and improvements to the Forster Tuncurry bridge.
"There will be a hospital (as opposed to an urgent care centre) and there already is a preferred site," she said.
She revealed the site would be announced by the end of this year.
"It is not about a hospital in Forster it is about taking the pressure off Taree."
The hospital will be complemented by the recently renovated Tuncurry ambulance station and a new Forster facility with 12 paramedics due for completion in early 2023.
Tanya also will continued to push for additional lanes for the bridge.
"We need better traffic conditions not only during peak holiday season but all year round. We have massive problems with traffic flows.
"The people want it."
Later this week (Thursday, October 20) the subject will be debated in parliament after a petition to duplicate the bridge attracted more than 10,000 signatures.
Tanya also has a passion for mental health issues (after he brother committed suicide), affordable housing and education.
"It is not an easy quite fix to the housing crisis. But, you can show people you are there connecting and trying to help."
Tanya was looking forward to hopefully representing the people of Myall Lakes after next year's State election.
"I am so excited and I have been since the day I decided on preselection."
