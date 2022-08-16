Great Lakes Advocate

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead announces retirement

Updated August 17 2022 - 2:06am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:30pm
Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead, pictured with his wife Sue, will retire at the next election.

Member for the State seat of Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead has announced his retirement.

