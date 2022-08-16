Member for the State seat of Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead has announced his retirement.
He will retire from Parliament at the next election on March 25, 2023, after serving as MP for the Myall Lakes since 2011, across three terms.
Mr Bromhead said he would be taking more time to focus on family, after a difficult few months with his health.
"I would like to thank our community for your support during my term, especially the volunteers for your incredible backing," he said in a statement released earlier today, Wednesday, August 17.
"I thank the National Party and my colleagues in Parliament as we continue to deliver for Regional NSW.
"Last but not least, I thank my family and wife Sue for being by my side during this proud time of my life.
"I believe I will step down having left the Myall Lakes in a far stronger position than when I took office in 2011, but now it is time for me to turn my focus to my family after a difficult few months with my health."
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole thanked Mr Bromhead for "his tireless work and passionate advocacy for his community the people of NSW and to the NSW Nationals.
"Stephen's life has always been about serving his community - from his time as a registered nurse and police officer to his almost 12 years in Parliament.
"As the Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen has fought for and delivered upgrades to Manning Base Hospital, Taree and Tuncurry ambulance stations and the Cundletown interchange on the Pacific Highway."
During his time as MP, Mr Bromhead served as a Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Housing, and for Regional Transport and Roads and as Nationals Whip.
