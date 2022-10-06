Local member, Stephen Bromhead's fight to gain more lanes on the Forster Tuncurry bridge, has progressed to State parliament.
Later this month the subject will be debated in parliament after a petition to duplicate the bridge attracted more than 10,000 signatures.
"This marks another critical step forward in the journey to duplicating the bridge to address the growing needs of our community," Mr Bromhead said this week.
Mr Bromhead said the petition was tabled in the Legislative Assembly in the NSW Parliament in September, the most recent sitting week.
Thank you to each and every one of you who signed this petition, he said.
"We far exceeded the required 10,000 signatures."
The petition will be debated in parliament on Thursday, October 20 from 4pm.
Interested members of the community are invited to witness the debate live via https://ponsw.events.corrivium.live/legislativeassembly.
"I look forward to seeing this continue to progress as we look to future-proof our wonderful region."
