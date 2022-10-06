Great Lakes Advocate

A fight to duplicate the Forster Tuncurry bridge will be debated in State parliament later this month

Updated October 10 2022 - 10:00pm, first published October 6 2022 - 7:00am
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Tuncurry captain, Steve Surguy Stephen Bromhead and Great Lakes businessman, Rob Jeffress at the launch of the petition in 2021 Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Local member, Stephen Bromhead's fight to gain more lanes on the Forster Tuncurry bridge, has progressed to State parliament.

