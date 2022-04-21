news, local-news,

DEFENDING Nine Mile and Forster Ocean Classic champion Tom Norton says he'll know by the end of this weekend how much of a toll COVID-19 has taken on his body. The 28-year-old from the Gold Coast won both races at the inaugural ocean ski paddling classic here last year and he'll be a starter in tomorrow (Friday's) 13km race from Black Head to Forster Main and Saturday's feature enduro, the 20km Elizabeth Beach to Forster Main Classic. This will be part of the Shaw and Partners Financial Services national series. "I was winning the inaugural series last year when it got called off because of COVID,'' Norton explained. "Then I won the first race this year in Sydney. But I caught COVID and missed the second race.'' Since recovering Norton has resumed full training and on April 10 he was a finalist in the open ski event at the National Surf Life Saving Championships at North Kirra. "But that was something like a four minute race. The classic is two hours,'' Norton said. "I feel fine, but COVID seems to affect everyone differently. I guess I know exactly how I am this weekend.'' All going well Norton is confident there won't be any drama backing up from Friday's race to Saturday. "It suits me, I like to think I have a higher volume of training than most other people and this is what I train for,'' he explained. Norton has eight or nine training sessions a week, six paddling and the rest cross training. He usually paddles 100km a week. His game plan is relatively simple - get to the front as early as possible and stay there. RELATED: Quality field expected Top class paddlers to conduct free training session at Forster Main "I know there are paddlers in the field who are strong finishers. So I like to take that way from them,'' he said. He hadn't been to the Great Lakes until last year so that also presented a challenge with the changes in coastline and conditions. Norton hopes the knowledge he gained in 2021 will help him this weekend. He was expected to arrive in Forster on yesterday (Wednesday). Norton added that if there's a bit of swell about, as has been the case in recent weeks, well that just adds to the intrigue. "It's part of racing. You just cope,'' he explained. The hardest part of the race? "The last part,'' he quickly replied. "I remember last year, I kept thinking to myself that it was almost over... the finish is just around this headland... and it wasn't, so I just had to keep going.'' Originally from Burnie in Tasmania, Norton explained paddling is a family passion. His dad, Jeremy and brother Sam will both be racing this weekend and Sam is rated a top contender. "If nothing else, I want to beat Sam,'' Norton added with a smile. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

