news, local-news,

OCEAN ski racing returns to the Great Lakes this week (April 21-23) for Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week. Two open-water paddling races, the Nine Mile and the Forster Ocean Classic will be contested in Friday and Saturday and a first-class field, boosted by the inclusion of Olympic kayaker Riley Fitzsimmons and ironwoman Georgia Miller, who has just claimed her third Australian Ironwoman crown. Fitzsimmons, a two-time Olympian raced the K4 500 in Tokyo 2020 is confirmed for both men's races, as is his partner, decorated ironwoman Georgia Miller. Miller launches her ocean paddling career this week and heads to Forster straight off the back of winning her third Australian Ironwoman title at the National Surf Lifesaving Championships on the Gold Coast on April 10, just a few months after being hit with COVID and pericarditis. "It's my start of a grand plan to race The Fremantle Doctor in November. Forster will be my first hit-out and to be honest, I am a complete novice when it comes to ocean ski paddling and long-distance paddling events but I've got a good coach in Riley," Miller said. "Sure I can paddle a surf ski in and out from the beach, but catching runners out in the ocean to gain an advantage is a completely different story. "Then there's the distance! Yep I can do a short-course ironwoman event, but paddling for 20kms at pace, well that's something else. But I'm ready to give it my best shot, I'm actually excited and it is a whole new challenge for me." In 2021's inaugural event, the Gold Coast's Tom Norton won both races, with Cory Hill and Michael Booth also making the podium. In the women's field, Georgia Laird took gold in the Nine Mile and the Central Coast's Jemma Smith won the 20km Forster Ocean Classic. They'll be all back, bar Laird, with Norton and Hill chasing points after being struck by COVID and illness for round two of the series. Norton seems well fit, after making the final of the Open Ski title at the Nationals at North Kirra. His brother Sam Norton is also competing as is his 61-year-old dad, Jeremy Norton. The Newport Surf Lifesaving crew are all on a racing high after winning the open ski relay at Nationals. Luke Morrison and Greg Tobin were part of the winning outfit, with Morrison currently leading the ocean paddler leader board, and Tobin fourth. Mitch Trim is another Newport star, and there's a family of teens - the Morris brothers Zach, Jake and Mitchell also in the front-end chase. In the women's category, there's D-Mack to contend with - New Zealand's Danielle McKenzie has been nothing short of awesome in the series' first two rounds winning the Bridge to Beach and The Chucky and leads the championship points. She once again proved her power and skill at nationals winning the women's open ski title. RELATED: Olympian wins rock to rock ocean swim But the pressure is on for the Kiwi with the Central Coast's Jemma Smith (now training with Newport) and Bulli's Hannah Minogue pushing for the win, and a new threat with the steely ironwoman, Miller, lurking in the shallows. Another name to watch will be 50-year-old Atlanta Olympian Jim Walker, who despite being more than twice the age of many of the young field at Nationals, made the Open Ski Final and white-washed many in the race to come home an incredible - and inspiring - fourth. Walker brings his enthusiasm to Forster and his creds, and goes into the race leading the over 50 men's category after winning his age class in the opening two ocean paddler rounds. He'll face some strong paddlers - and big personalities - including Bruce "Hoppo" Hopkins of Bondi Rescue fame and paddling legend, Tommy Woodriff. The three-day festival includes a Thursday training session conducted by the sport's elite taking competitors through some of the key skills of entering and exiting the surf zone and how to hook ocean runs. It is open to anyone, so locals wanting to learn about paddling are welcome to join. The field will also be paddling for good, with a Thursday night Welcome Dinner hosted by Olympian, Jimmy Walker, at The Sicilian raising money for the charity of the series, Gotcha4Life. Paddlers also donate through their entry fees and the aim is to raise funds to support Gotcha4Life and their work to build better mental fitness and mental muscle for all Australians. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/f94c4c2a-7b44-44dd-b424-bbf474feb34a.jpg/r0_1460_2992_3150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg