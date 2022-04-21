news, local-news,

Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week kicks off today (Thursday, April 21) and there's some seriously talented ski paddlers lined up for Thursday's 3pm training session at Forster Main Beach. And the best news is it's free, thanks to sponsorship from FENN. Jim Walker, Cory Hill, Michael Booth, and Newport young guns, Mitch and Jake Morris will host the coaching session. The Morris brothers cleaned up at Aussie surf titles with Mitch winning best competitor of the championships, and brother Jake coming in second, so they'll have plenty of tips to share. This session is open to anyone - whether you are competing or not. Bring your paddle and ski if you have one, and if you are just a punter interested in paddling, come along for a look-see. The coaches will be taking everyone through the nuts and bolts of ocean paddling, how to enter and exit the surf zone and how to hook into ocean runs. No need to book, just be at Forster Main Beach at 3pm Thursday. More than 200 paddlers will contest the two ocean ski race events, starting on Friday at 1pm with th Nine Mile between Black Head and Forster Beach. On Saturday, again from 1pm, will be the big one, - the Forster Ocean Classic, a 20km enduro between Elizabeth and Forster Beach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/8302c21b-5207-4f1e-a169-f751b6fd2758.jpg/r1_65_1279_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg