Injury concerns for Southern United

SOUTHERN United has a few injury problems going into the round four Newcastle Football Zone 2 clash against Mayfield in Newcastle on Saturday.
The Ospreys have a win-loss record in this year's competition while also having the second round bye. Southern's 22 match unbeaten run that started in last season's Zone 3 season came to an end when beaten 2-1 by Stockton Sharks at Boronia last Saturday.
Now coach Jonathon Newman has a few problems going into this Saturday's match, April 20.
"Blake Harrison who has been enjoying the best form we've seen from him in a Southern United shirt strained his hamstring and Mason Moore has a quad strain," Newman said.
"Both are unlikely to be available on Saturday," he said.
"Jake Camilleri took an ankle knock but will recover in time. Ethan Perry is still unavailable this weekend.''
However, on a positive note Callum Drane (suspension), Ashton Drinkwater (injury), Jaxon Natoli (injury), Josiah Flower (injury), Jason Little (absent) and Sean Marcusson (absent) all return.
Newman said there were positives to come out of the loss.
"Our ball retention was excellent, and defensively we looked very solid - we just need to work on set piece defending and ensuring that everyone understands their roles,'' Newman said.
"Having watched the video there were plenty of things that we could have done better and it's easier to learn from those when you lose I reckon.''
The Ospreys took a 1-0 lead in the first half and Newman said the side played some of their best possession football in ages.
"But we weren't clinical when we needed to be although we've managed to get away with that in the past."
He said the game was high quality game.
"Stockton had an overwhelming advantage in the experience stakes, with three of their players combining for a total of around 1000 NPL first grade matches. But we really moved them around well especially in the first half,'' Newman said.
"Our goal came at the end of a sequence of 14 passes, starting with our keeper and finishing with a tap in from inside the six yard box, so I was very happy with that.''
Injuries didn't help Southern's cause in the second half.
"It was while we were preparing for the changes that Stockton equalised on the back of a free kick.
"We simply didn't pick up each of their players, and it was loose marking again, on a corner this time, that gave them their second.
"They sat deep after that, and again we weren't clinical, despite plenty of chances to get something out of the match.''
Southern United won the reserve grade game 3-1 but went down in third grade 2-0.
