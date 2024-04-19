Whoota adventurer returns to the small screen

To the casual observer she could almost be labelled a serial competitor.
But, for Whoota resident, Gina Ferguson - who just last month finished her third Adventure All Stars event, and has been invited back to take part again in September - it is all about community and raising money for local charities.
A passionate advocate for women's safety and right to live without fear, Gina has for many years donated tens of thousands of dollars to women's shelters in particular the Great Lakes Womens Shelter.
"I am an adrenalin junkie and I love jumping out of stuff," Gina told the Great Lakes Advocate.
"But, I also get a lot of satisfaction raising money for my charities, which I have been doing for about 10 years."
Gina also admitted she enjoyed receiving a 'reward' at the end of her fundraising efforts - a trip to an unknown destination courtesy of the reality TV travel show.
"Going on all those trips, meeting all those people and exploring lots of places, I am grateful to have had the opportunity; I love all the activities," she said.
"But, I am shocked they keep asking me back."
"I think everyone should try it (Adventure All Stars).
"I have met some of the most amazing people and I have made life long friends."
She said both the staff and crew were wonderful and they went out of their way to make everyone feel comfortable.
Gina was one of 12 cast members who took part in the Adventure All Stars "LEGENDS 2" event at Mandurah on Western Australia's coast in late March.
The group of men and women was treated to four days surfing, skydiving, treetop adventures, cruising and engaging with wild dolphins.
Screened to 195 countries, Gina is working towards getting an Adventure All Starts event to Forster.
Understanding the suicide epidemic which is sweeping the country - which rounds out at about nine deaths daily - Gina is will be supporting Strike Out Suicide, which works in conjunction with Headspace for her September adventure.
Strike Out Suicide empowers Australians to be suicide safe through connection, compassion and hope, Gina said.
Money raised via this project will bring awareness to the growing incidence of suicide, in addition to removing the stigma and educating the public, she said.
"I have lost two friends to suicide and I know of others, and they have been males.
"The male suicide rate is going up due to financial (struggles), drug and alcohol abuse and relationship breakdowns," she said.
"I want to help save lives."
Her fundraising tally for both the women's shelter and Strike Out Suicide will come in at approximately $25,000.
