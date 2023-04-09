Outside her family and circle of friends not many people have heard of Gina Ferguson.
But, for the past handful of years this dynamic Pacific Palms woman has been quietly toiling away, raising thousands of dollars for worthy causes across the Great Lakes and beyond.
A domestic violence survivor, Gina has donated much of her monies to women's shelters, including Great Lakes Womens Shelter.
After suffering horrific abuse from her former partner, Gina said raising money for women in need was reward in itself.
National sergeant of arms with the Sisters on Steel (SoS), Gina has been supported with her fundraising project by members of the social motorcycle club.
"Every year our chapter gives Mother's Day and Christmas gift cards (to the women's shelter)," Gina said.
"It's so they have something to give to their children or for themselves," she said.
Gina is a long-time member of the SoS Hunter regional chapter, which stretches from Newcastle to Port Macquarie and out to Cessnock.
"Most of us have been through it or know someone who has been a victim of domestic violence."
Money is raised through good old fashion barbecues, cake stalls, car boot sales, and through money tins placed in local cafes.
But, it has been the generosity of the Darawank-based Discovery Park that has given Gina's bid to raise money the biggest boost.
"They provide all the sausages, and Saxbys the drinks," she said.
"We would not have been able to raise the money without their support."
She also raised more than $2000 from a bike show, held at Grey Gum Cafe along the Putty Road.
More recently Gina has combined her charity activities with thrills and spills on the 7Plus travel and adventure TV series, Adventure All Stars.
The ground-breaking television series features every-day people enjoying a journey of fun activities and adventurous experiences in Australian locations, while at the same time raising funds for charities across the country.
Every year our chapter gives Mother's Day and Christmas gift cards (to the women's shelter).- Gina Ferguson
In a nutshell the show is a combination of entertainment and philanthropy,
A 'committed' adventure and adrenaline junkie, Gina found many of the experiences relatively easy, but at the same time exhilarating and exciting.
White water rafting down a challenging course of rapids in the Cairns hinterland, bungy jumping from dizzying heights or skydiving added to Gina's already long list of 'big buzz' achievements.
However she described a boot camp session as 'bloody torture'.
Following Gina's first adventure, which saw her raise more than $10,000, she was earlier this year invited back to take part in another thrilling campaign, this time as as an All-Stars 'legend' series.
She was one of 34 people selection from more than 500 who had appeared on previous shows.
"They reckon I am funny and I have the looks and expressions."
The legend series will be screened later this year.
Not content to retreat to the relative calm of her 10.7 hobby farm, Gina plans to pack up a converted double horse float - complete with dirt bike, kayak and fishing rods - and head north to her 80ha Queensland property in Agnes Waters.
Except for a section of Australia north of Broom (WA) Gina has seen much of the country on her Harley Davidson Softtail Deluxe motor-cycle.
Raised on a poultry farm in Rouse Hill - which in the day was considered rural - Gina began riding bikes as a nine-year-old.
Gina said she had the time of her life participating in the Adventure All Stars program and urged anyone who was raising charitable funding to have a go.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.