At some point during the short, insincere, and obscure consultation process for this project, I know that conservationists, scientists, ornithologists, and locals documented serious concerns: "66 per cent of submissions were opposed to the proposal, with 19 per cent of people that were opposed having specific or other concerns. 31 per cent of submissions were supportive of the proposal, with seven per cent of these noting that they had specific or other concerns'' (DCEEW, July 2023).