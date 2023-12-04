Great Lakes Advocate
December 5 2023
Worimi guardian, Traci Kerr spoke at the recent Hawks Nest rally. Picture supplied.
"With official emissions data revealing today that emissions under Labor have risen 3.6 million tonnes this year, the Greens have said that (Chris Bowen) and Labor's talk of climate action is gaslighting when they continue to open new coal and gas projects" stated Adam Bandt MP, Leader of the Greens, adding: "There are 10 coal and gas projects on Tanya Plibersek's desk that will create 10 times more pollution than what the government's weak 2030 targets will save." (Greens, 30 November 2023).

