Great Lakes Advocate
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Residents voice fury at 'reckless renewables' rollout

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 5 2023 - 11:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An anti-windfarm protester joins Alan Hogan and John McGrath. Picture Matthew Kelly.
An anti-windfarm protester joins Alan Hogan and John McGrath. Picture Matthew Kelly.

John McGrath from Valentine had never been to a protest rally before travelling with his mate Alan Hogan to Reckless Renewables rally in Sydney, late last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help