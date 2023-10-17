UPDATE:
The discovery of acid sulfate soil, a contaminant that increases the cost and complexity of sand disposal, in an area of Wallis Lake earmarked for dredging, has further delayed the project.
This discovery requires additional precautions and resources, contributing to the delay in the dredging efforts, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
Additionally, a dredging operation at Lake Cathie has faced interruptions delaying the dredger which is required for Wallis Lake.
"This makes it difficult to confirm whether the project will be completed in time for Christmas as initially anticipated," Mrs Thompson said.
"I understand the importance of this project to the local oyster industry, fisheries and all other businesses that rely on Wallis Lake's vitality during the holiday season.
"I can assure the community that both state and local government and all departments are working extremely hard to get this project underway as soon as possible."
"I recognise how important reliable access to waterways is for communities where tourism and maritime activities, both recreational and commercial, make up a big part of the local economy," Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen said.
"I have asked Maritime NSW to work with council and other authorities to ensure that we can resolve issues with dredging at Wallis Lake as soon as possible."
Mrs Thompson commended the minister for her dedication to the project, ensuring the Wallis Lake dredge continued to move forward.
"It's reassuring to see Minister Haylen working across party lines and prioritising the Wallis Lake dredging operation," she said.
"While we face these unexpected obstacles, I am confident we will overcome them with this level of commitment and collaboration."
A MidCoast Council representative confirmed the planned Tuncurry boat ramp channel dredge would begin before to Christmas.
"Regular updates will be provided to the community as we work through the challenges that have arisen during this crucial project," Mrs Thompson said.
EARLIER:
MidCoast Council has reinforced its commitment to working with various state government departments to find a solution to excessive sand build up in Wallis Lake.
A separate project to dredge part of the Tuncurry channel has been delayed to allow for an emergency channel to be dredged in the main part of the lake at the same time.
As a delivery partner for the project, council is responsible for project managing the dredging contractor which is funded by the Marine Infrastructure Delivery Office of the state government.
The delay in the Tuncurry channel dredging is to allow for an extension to the dredging contract to do all work at the same time.
Council is working as expeditiously as possible.
This has impacted on a number of activities in the lake, primarily oyster farming and navigation.
