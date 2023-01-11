Seeking solutions to Wallis Lake sand shoaling

The State government has committed to an in-depth hydrodynamic study of Wallis Lake to find a long term solution to sand shoaling in the estuary.
For more than five years Wallis Lake stakeholders have been held to ransom as sandbars have eroded their ability to efficiently continue their business operations; tourist operators have been unable to navigate the sandy shoals, oyster production has dropped as leases become silted, and the movement of sand has blocked boat moorings and slipways.
The study, promised to begin within the next 3-5 months, would enable authorities to look at the lake's response to different dredge scenarios, to model where sand shoals move over time and to identify the most suitable site to dredge.
Visiting Tuncurry earlier this week, Monday, January 9 for the announcement, Deputy Premier, Paul Toole said over the past number of years we have seen a lot of sand build up which was impacting our oyster growers, on our fishermen and on our tourist culture in the local area.
"When you look at Wallis Lake it is a beautiful part of this area, we know that a lot of holidaymakers come here, but we also want to support the industry which is relying on Wallis Lake to make a living."
Working closely with MidCoast Council and industry stakeholders, the project will be led by NSW Maritime.
"We want to make sure it is done well," Mr Toole said.
We don't want to come in and dredge the sand today and find there are unintended consequences in other parts of Wallis Lake.
Mr Toole said the study would look at the depth, the sand and current movements to determine why sand builds up.
"This will give industry certainty; they need certainty because when they are investing in their business they need to know there will be the opportunity for Wallis Lake to continue to be open for their industry into the future.
"In 2018-2019 it (Wallis Lake) produced about 76 million oysters worth $59 million at the farm gate, that's why this study will identify solutions to properly cater to the needs of the industry while also supporting better access to the lake for vessels.
"We know just how important the oyster industry is to our State."
East 33 head of farming, Matt Toan said two of the company's main harvest areas in the lake had started to be impacted by sand.
Harvest this season has fallen dramatically from about three million to two million oysters, Mr Toan said.
"It has been a huge hit," he said.
Mr Toole said the study would be an important step forward for the community.
"This is about multiple levels of government, industry groups and community working together to achieve one thing, a lake that can be used and enjoyed for generations to come," he said.
The extent of the problem was not realised until stakeholders reached out to MidCoast Council about 18 months ago.
While council does not have any jurisdiction over the lake, it set up a working party with State government agencies and interested parties to ascertain what course of action to take.
At the same time council contacted the State government for its assistance.
"We are very grateful and supportive of the work that is being done," mayor Claire Pontin said.
"As a scientist I understand water is an issue and you can't go out dredging where you think it needs to be dredged, you do need those studies; we are very keen to make that happen as quickly as possible," Cr Pontin said.
"We are co-ordinating the State government agencies, that is all we can do until some funding is available for us and we will probably manage the dredging contract when that becomes available."
NSW Maritime acting executive director, Hendrik Clasie said Wallis Lake had been identified as a key investment location in the Maritime Infrastructure Plan and the Coastal Dredging Strategy
"Wallis Lake has been prioritised for dredging as part of NSW Maritime's goal to improve accessibility to key coastal locations, river entrances and local waterways, supporting economic growth opportunities through improved navigation for commercial and recreational vessels," Mr Clasie said.
Boaters will continue to have access to the lake while the study is being carried out.
