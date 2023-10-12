A little bit of country will come to the coast when Black Head Longboarders Club hosts the inaugural Surfside Hoedown.
To be held at Hallidays Sports Club on Saturday October 21, the hoedown is a fundraising event with proceeds going to the youth suicide prevention charity, Dolly's Dream.
Entry is free and open to the public so you don't have to be a member of the club to come along.
Proceedings begin at 4pm with a full evening of music and fun waiting to be unleashed.
Music on the night will be provided by Luke Ligtenberg, Hudson Rose and Mitch King, plus there will be a live charity auction and raffles.
And just to round out the country theme, there will be a mechanical bull on site for anyone looking to test their skill.
For those unable to attend but wishing to support the event, there is an online raffle featuring prizes ranging from holiday getaways to clothing and apparel.
Black Head Longboarders regularly contributes to a range of charities through their program of fundraising events and according to club president, Halle Ford, supporting the Dolly's Dream organisation was an easy choice to make.
"For people who don't know what they're about, they (Dolly's Dream) are pretty passionate about spreading awareness about bullying and the impact that has on youth suicide," Halle said.
The charity was set up by Tick and Kate Everett following the death by suicide of their 14-year-old daughter, Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett.
The organisation seeks to change the culture of bullying with its subsequent impact on anxiety, depression and youth suicide.
To accomplish this, they provide educational programs and direct support to young people and families.
Adding further support to the Black Head Longboarders' fundraising efforts, a number of local businesses have got behind the initiative and are providing sponsorship.
"We've been so stoked with how many businesses have jumped on board, it's been amazing to see them all supporting the event," Halle said.
The Surfside Hoedown is on Saturday, October 21 at Hallidays Sports Club from 4pm.
You can bid online for auction items via app.galabid.com/bhlongboarders/, or for for more information contact Black Head Longboarders facebook page.
