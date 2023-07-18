Black Head Bowling Club finalising transformation into Hallidays Point Sports Club

Great Lakes Advocate
Black Head Bowling Club to liquidate in transfer of ownership

By Rick Kernick
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Black Head Bowling Club has reached the final process of its transformation into what is now known as Hallidays Sports Club, with a members notified of a general meeting to appoint a liquidator.

