The name of Riley Van Haren is well known for his football talents on sporting fields across Great Lakes and beyond.
Now, there's another rising young Van Haren soccer star on the horizon.
Twelve-year-old Levi has joined his brother in the elite levels of soccer after late last year being selected to play in the under 13-years squad for the Newcastle Jets.
The Holy Name Primary School, Forster student is also playing a year up in age and is the youngest member of his squad in this age group.
Before his elevation to the Sydney-based Football NSW Youth Competition, Levi played for two years in the National Premier League (NPL) in Newcastle with Broadmeadow Magic.
But, for the Year 6 student, his selection remains a mystery.
"I think there were scouts around at a gala day in Port Macquarie or when I was playing for Broadmeadow," Levi said.
Dedication to the game doesn't extend to just Levi and Riley, who also plays for the Jets in the under 18 competition.
Three days per week the brothers and mum, Tonya, make the evening dash to the Jet's headquarters at Speers Point, Lake Macquarie to be ready for 6.3-8am training session the next morning.
I have been doing this for so long; I like the motivation, challenge and competition.- Newcastle Jets under 18 squad member, Riley Van Haren
A quick shower, and it's back on the road for the two hour trek return journey to Forster for the day's school lessons.
Both the boys have been granted exemptions to arrive late for lessons.
"The teachers have been wonderful and supportive," dad, Justin said.
The boys and their parents are back on the highway to either Sydney or Newcastle for weekend matches in the Football NSW Youth competition.
Later this year Levi will travel to Nowra to play in the National Indigenous Football Tournament as a member of the Newcastle All Stars under 14 squad.
Following two seasons with Broadmeadow Magic 17-year-old Riley has been selected to play for the Newcastle Jets under 18 (and occasionally under 20) sides.
Just like his younger brother, Riley will travel to Nowra in November playing with the Newcastle All Stars Men's (Indigenous) squad.
Back in 2020 he captained the under 14 Australian Indigenous team - Mariya - which toured New Zealand playing in the annual test match against the Mori Indigenous Football New Zealand.
Riley returned home as man of the match following the event.
More recently Riley was a member of the Hunter Football Boys Squad playing in the NSW CHS Football Championships at Proctor Park, Bathurst in May.
"The Hunter Boys squad competed against high quality opposition from all over NSW," Justin said.
The team experienced mixed results finishing eighth.
Once again, Riley was recognised for his skills, named the Hunter squad's most valuable player.
Now in his final year of secondary school, Riley would like to study sports science at Newcastle uni and continue playing soccer.
"It would be cool to go overseas and play for another club."
Despite his busy schedule, the Great Lakes College Tuncurry Year 12 student said he would be bored without football.
"I have been doing this for so long; I like the motivation, challenge and competition."
"As parents we are really proud of our boys, not just their ability but everything that goes with this," Justin said.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.