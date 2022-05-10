Great Lakes Advocate

Community encouraged to understand North Tuncurry application

Updated May 11 2022 - 1:23am, first published May 10 2022 - 8:00am


MidCoast Council is encouraging the community to become familiar with the north Tuncurry residential development proposed by the State government land and property group, Landcom while it is on public exhibition.

