Community encouraged to understand North Tuncurry application

MidCoast Council is encouraging the community to become familiar with the north Tuncurry residential development proposed by the State government land and property group, Landcom while it is on public exhibition.
The proposal to change land zoning rules to allow more than 2100 housing sites, a town centre and open space to be built at north Tuncurry is on exhibition by the NSW Department of Planning.
"This is a significant proposal that, if approved, would see 615 hectares of Crown Land rezoned and able to be developed," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"It is important that the community are aware of the proposal while they have an opportunity to provide comment to the NSW Department of Planning."
The planning proposal is assessed by the State government, and not MidCoast Council, Mr De Szell explained.
However if the proposal is successful and the zone changes to allow for the development, MidCoast Council will be responsible for assessing development applications for construction on the site, he said.
For more information and to have your say visit:www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/North-Tuncurry-PP before 5pm, Friday, June 17.
A community drop-in session will be held at Club Forster between 10am-2pm, Sunday, June 5.
