news, local-news,

A plan which could address both housing affordability and shortage crisis was announced earlier this week with the NSW Government planning to transform Tuncurry into a thriving coastal community with the construction of more than 2100 new dwellings. However the project, which went on public exhibition on Monday, May 2, could be several years away before its start. The planned project would accommodate approximately 4500 residents via a mix of low density and low rise medium density homes centred around a new local centre, reconfigured golf course and new open space areas that will integrate with the existing Tuncurry-Forster urban area. To get the project underway Department of Planning local and regional planning executive director, Malcolm McDonald is inviting members of the community to provide feedback on a proposal to change local planning rules to pave the way for the new homes, a town centre and open space. Over the the next two decades the development is expected to created thousands of constructions jobs which in turn could support a further 2000 jobs in the community, Mr McDonald said. Once completed, it would also provide thousands of future residents with a place to call home and 126 new ongoing jobs when the town centre was finished, he said. "Projects like these ensure our regions can bounce back better than ever by providing homes at reasonable prices, employment, infrastructure and investment." The proposed development would see 615 hectares of Crown Land rezoned on the doorstep of Tuncurry town centre and provisions for up to 10 per cent of affordable housing. Mr McDonald said the government had been working to identify Crown Land to help ease housing stress in regional areas facing accommodation shortages. "Crown Lands has an agreement with the Lakkari Traditional Owner Aboriginal Corporation regarding Native Title and is partnering with the NSW Aboriginal Land Council and Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council, to ensure Aboriginal land rights are appropriately recognised and the project delivers economic and social benefits to the Aboriginal community," he said. "A vibrant new town centre would also be built over time, with shops, cafés and restaurants breathing new life into the tourist hotspot and boosting the economy. "The proposal includes a reconfigured golf course and clubhouse, community and cultural centres and a mobile surf club to train kids to surf at different beaches. "Public space is ample with nine new parks, shared pathways improving access to Nine Mile Beach, The Lakes Way and Tuncurry, and more than 300 hectares or 60 per cent of the site to be protected for environmental conservation." The project is being delivered by the NSW Government's land and property development organisation, Landcom. For more information and to have your say visit:www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/North-Tuncurry-PP before 5pm, Friday, June 17. A community drop-in session will be held at Club Forster between 10am-2pm, Sunday, June 5. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/0e6d8ff9-66af-4e28-abc4-85a33ec30903.jpg/r381_0_4616_2393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg