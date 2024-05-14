Hawks 18s off to Lake Cathie

FORSTER-Tuncurry's under 18s are scheduled to resume matches in Group Three Rugby League on Sunday.
The Hawks will meet Wauchope as part of the full round of games to be played at Lake Cathie.
Forster will be looking for a breakthrough win in the 18s.
However, the first and reserve grades and league tag sides will have to wait another week.
No football was planned in these grades this weekend, with free weekends included in the draw to ensure the full complement of under 18 fixtures are played.
Nine teams play in the 18s, compared to eight in the other grades.
No games were played in Group Three last weekend due to closed fields.
The Hawks were scheduled to play Wingham at Wingham last Sunday.
Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne said on last Friday's On The Bench segment he thought the Wingham matches would go ahead this Saturday.
However, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said there would be no games at Wingham until the next planned game on Saturday, June 1 due to the condition of the playing surface following the recent heavy rain.
There are further free weekends on the June long weekend, June 29 and 30 along with July 28 29.
There's no football in any grade in Group Three on the June long weekend, although Mr Drury said clubs could play postponed fixtures then.
Forster-Tuncurry's next game will be against premiers Old Bar at Tuncurry on May 26 followed by Wauchope on June 2, again at Tuncurry.
