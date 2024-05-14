Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hawks 18s off to Lake Cathie

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 15 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne with co-host Gary Bridge on last Friday's On The Bench segment.
Forster-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne with co-host Gary Bridge on last Friday's On The Bench segment.

FORSTER-Tuncurry's under 18s are scheduled to resume matches in Group Three Rugby League on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.