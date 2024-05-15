Wash out worry for Southern United

SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman admits the logistics are 'challenging' as the club looks to clear the backlog of postponed Football Newcastle Zone 2 games.
The Ospreys so far have two fixtures to catch-up, an away clash against Cooks Hill and a home match against Bolwarra-Lorn.
There's been little play in the competition in the last fortnight due to rain and closed fields.
Southern United is the only club in the competition not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
"The Newcastle clubs look like they play thirds and reserves on one night then first grade on another," Newman said.
"We will probably have to look at doing that against Cooks Hill, although we'd probably need two fields, so we could potentially run both matches at the same time to get us home at a reasonable hour," he said.
"A standalone first grade fixture also would help with that.''
However, he said the club was reluctant to play a club game on a Saturday and a catch-up game on a Sunday on the one weekend.
While other codes don't schedule games on the June long weekend, there's a full round of Zone 2 matches.
"A double header across a weekend is less palatable, and actually difficult to set up in Newcastle because of the sheer volume of football already scheduled down there each weekend."
The Ospreys meet North United in Newcastle on Saturday.
