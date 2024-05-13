People turn out for doing democracy differently

Inspired by the impact of community independents in federal parliament, more than 70 people met in Taree earlier this month to learn more about what community independents can bring to rural and regional electorates.
Phil Haines from Voices4Indi, and Forster singer, songwriter and activist, Holly Rankin addressed the room, shared their views on how independent federal representatives brought considered and civil discussion to parliament, and greater accountability for legislation and policy.
"It's important that rural and regional communities are represented by people who truly put people before party, and whose first priority is community," Mr Haines said.
"Having more community independents in parliament from rural and regional communities will bring a greater focus on our needs when shaping legislation," he said.
Mr Haines outlined how former Victorian independent politician, Cathy McGowan invited the community to work on mapping black spots in mobile phone coverage, in preparation for submissions for funding new mobile phone towers.
Ms Rankin spoke about the importance of restoring integrity in politics, improving political conversations with communities and in Parliament House, and in reaching young people who may be disillusioned with the political process.
Both speakers noted increasing the number of rural and regional electorates held by community independents would place a stronger focus on issues faced by communities outside major cities.
Questions from the audience canvassed topics about dealing with misinformation and disinformation in campaigns, building awareness and understanding of preferences in voting, better engaging young people, and restoring people's hope in the political process.
The conversation was moderated by Voices4Cowper, Anita Tang, who said she was excited to see so many people deeply engaged and enthusiastic about rethinking the way politics worked.
"There was a strong response to the call for action with people signing up for local community catch up sessions and stepping forward to actively volunteer," Ms Tang said.
"Meeting so many committed and energised people was delightful and inspiring," Mr Haines said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what happens in Lyne."
