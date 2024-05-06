Solar panels will save council thousands

MidCoast Council predicts it will save about a quarter of a million dollars though the installation of solar panels at both the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster and Manning Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Taree.
The $700,000 project will be funded through an internal borrowing arrangement, while an application has been submitted under the Community Energy Upgrade Grant Program for half of this cost.
To help pay for the Taree project a $300,000 loan will be taken from the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre Reserve and placed into the Manning Aquatic Centre Reserve.
Power cost savings from the installation of solar panels at Manning Aquatic Centre will repay the loan.
Future savings will be transferred to respective reserves for future asset renewal purposes, community assets manager, Rhett Pattison reported to councillors attending the May ordinary meeting last week.
The use of solar for the centres is also identified in council's Climate Change Strategy.
Electricity cost savings are estimated to provide a payback period of less than three years, Mr Pattison said.
The facilities are council's two largest general fund energy users, he said.
"These sites have large day-time energy use and also have available roof space for roof top solar.
"Energy costs are currently high compared to historical averages due to the wholesale market for grid electricity, making timely installation of roof top solar even more beneficial."
This is well worth it, Kathryn Bell said.
"One fund loaning another to achieve solar panels that will save significant amounts for council for the community in the long term," Cr Bell said.
The Great Lakes Aquatic Centre Reserve, established by the former Great Lakes Council. was used to fund capital renewals and improvements to the facility and receives $95,000 per annum through the contract and budget process.
The (forecast) reserve balance at June 30, 2024 will be $426,000 (taking into account the $300,000 allocated in February 2024 for changeroom improvements).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.