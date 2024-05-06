Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Solar panels will save council thousands

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council predicts it will save about a quarter of a million dollars though the installation of solar panels at both the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster and Manning Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Taree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.