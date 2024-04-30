Forster duo off to Pan Pacs

FORSTER swimmer Joel Fleming and his coach, Peter Sanders have been named in the NSW team to contest the Junior Pan Pacific Championships at Canberra from August 21 to 24.
Last month Fleming won the Australian under 17 50 metre freestyle final at the national titles held on the Gold Coast.
He also was a member of the winning NSW 16-17 years 4 x 100 metre relay side.
Fleming was sixth in the under 17 100m freestyle final.
He revealed in last week's Advocate that he only started swimming competitively two years ago.
The Junior Pan Pacs are held held every two years, the last event took place in Honolulu in 2022.
Since its inception in 2005 the event has only been hosted by Hawaii, Guam and Fiji with this year's championships being held in Australia for the first time.
Along with Charter nations Australia, USA, Canada and Japan, the Junior Pan Pacific Championships is open to other non-European nations with Singapore and New Zealand among other regular participants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.