Hawks must complete to be competitive

FORSTER-Tuncurry must improve their completions if they are going to worry Port Macquarie in the second round Group Three Rugby League game at Port on Sunday.
Coach, Robbie Payne said this in the wake of the 36-10 loss to Macleay Valley last Sunday at Tuncurry.
"I watched a video of the game and our completions just weren't good enough,'' Payne said.
"We had 26 sets and completed just 11 of them - that's 42 per cent. We can't expect to win games by giving that much ball away. We had to do way too much tackling and we ran out of petrol.''
The Mustangs cut loose midway through the first half and trotted off at the break leading 32-4. Payne praised his players for the way they stuck to the task in the second half.
"We actually won the second half, which was pleasing,'' he said.
Payne conceded there were some excuses.
The Hawks had little to no trial form and they are virtually a new side this year.
They were also up against a Mustangs team that is primed to challenge for higher honours this season.
Payne has a couple of injury concerns, with centre Beau Lowry (back) and halfback Harry Reardon (concussion) the main worries.
Centre Keenan Simon was also placed on report so the club is awaiting news of his fate
"I might switch a few positions around this week,'' Payne said.
Rookie rake, Will Clifton impressed in the clash against the Mustangs.
In his first grade debut, the teenager was sharp out of dummy half and worried the Macleay defence.
He deputised for skipper Byram Stewart, who started at hooker but was forced to play in the halves when Reardon was replaced.
"When I moved 'Beefy' (Stewart) to the halves our ball security and structure was much better,'' Payne said.
"He's a natural half, he might get a bit more time there and I'll use young Will at hooker.''
Payne said second rower, Tom Vardy turned in a whole-hearted performance and was their best against Macleay.
He said lock/centre Ashton Hilder had 'a blinder'.
Hilder is likely to switch to the centres for the Sharks clash.
"That'll depend on suspension or injury,'' Payne said.
"Logan Morgan, who has been playing in the back row and he was solid,'' Payne added.
The Sharks opened the season with a hard fought 16-4 win over Taree City.
In other Group Three games this weekend Taree City plays Old Bar at Taree, Wauchope hosts Port City while Wingham head to Kempsey to play Macleay.
