Players to return as Ospreys chase a win

SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman hopes to have something like his best side available for Saturday's Newcastle Zone 2 football clash against Cooks Hill in Newcastle.
The Ospreys had up to nine players missing from the senior squad last weekend when they were beaten 4-2 by competition front runners, Newcastle Croatia.
Southern led 2-0 at one point in the first half after opening the scoring early in the clash.
However, Newcastle Croatia clawed their way back into the contest and took control in the second half.
Southern are equal fifth with three other sides on the ladder, but are seventh on goal difference, making Saturday's clash against Cooks Hill a must-win.
Cooks Hill sit in fourth place but are only a point clear of the Ospreys on a congested table.
Southern's two losses this season have been to the two competition leaders, Newcastle Croatia and Stockton Sharks.
Cooks Hill lost 3-0 to Bolwarra Lorn last Saturday and were scheduled to play a catch-up game against New Lambton on Wednesday evening.
"It would seem that there's a lot of clubs around the same level in this league, and we are one of them,'' Newman said.
"I think our two losses so far make every match crucial from here on in, and I hope our guys see it that way too.''
I think our two losses so far make every match crucial from here on in, and I hope our guys see it that way too- Southern United coach Jonathon Newman
The Ospreys will welcome back Lachie French this week after he missed the clash against Newcastle Croatia.
Jake Camilleri didn't make it through the warm up last week before withdrawing, but Newman remains hopeful that he'll take his place.
"He'll be better for the week off,'' Newman said.
"Baden Bell, Jason Little, Charlie Muter, Josiah Flower and Nate Patterson are also right.
"The Forrester brothers both have injuries and as such aren't certainties, and Mason Moore is also in doubt.''
Moore was another casualty from last weekend's game.
Newman said Rhys Dawes in goals was among his side's best against Newcastle Croatia.
"Mark Mallia was heavily involved in both our goals.
Ethan Perry and Roan Whiteman worried the defence in the first half."
Southern United also face a challenge against the table topping Cooks Hill reserve grade side.
Southern United sit in second place.
The Ospreys had a big 6-1 win in third grade last Saturday on the back of a master class from Jed Stark, who scored four goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.