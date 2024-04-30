Hundreds pay tribute to ANZACs at Hallidays Point commemoration

With a backdrop of a a cloudy and and a grey, calm ocean. about 500 people from across Hallidays Point and beyond gathered to commemorate Anzac Day 2024.
As dawn began to break, the murmur of voices became quiet as the music of Andre Rieu, singing Il Silenzio, was played, followed by Hymn to the Father, by the Swiss Army Band. before the Australian flag was raised to half mast.
Delivering the reflection, Vietnam veteran (Sapper RAE) Warwick Butler opened his talk acknowledging the mothers, both past and present, whose sons and daughters made the supreme sacrifice.
"On behalf of all veterans I would also like to acknowledge the courage shown by the wives, girlfriends and fiancees of their returning husbands and boyfriends who were wounded both physically and mentally.
"I thank them for their patience, I thank them for their understanding, for their love their support and encouragement
In July 1942 one of the most significant battles which involved Australia, was in the ranges of Papua New Guinea, Mr Butler said.
It was of course the Kokoda campaign, he said.
"But disturbingly, it wasn't until 60 years later that the Australian government erected a memorial for the men who fought the battle in New Guinea.
He said one of the striking features of this 'recently' erected memorial was the four pillars at the trail's entrance w one with inscribed on each of the pillars, courage, endurance sacrifice and mateship.
These are the traits that describe Australia's diggers.
Anzac Day committee chair, David O'Hara said the Hallidays Point service had steadily grown since commemorative services began to be held at the Black Head beach site.
"We are getting a lot more young people attending the service," Mr O'Hara said.
"People's interest (in Anzac day) is growing," he said.
When the service was relocated from the Black Head Bowling Club in 2017 Mr O'Hara and his committee were surprised with the crowd numbers.
"And, that was before we had a memorial."
Over the past seven years the committee has introduced small, inclusive elements to the proceedings, .the nippers march pass, youngsters are invited to collect a sprig of rosemary to place at the memorial following the wreath laying, while surf life savers drop a wreath into the ocean in memory of personnel who died at sea.
The service finished with the Last Post, played by Cr Alan Tickle.
