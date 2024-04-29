Mixed buyer response to fitness centre's clientele

Colin Osborn is justifiably proud of his achievements with people who have a disability.
However, it has been this dedication and commitment which has seen the closure of the popular and successful Forster Mixed Marshal Arts.
Thirty-per-cent of my clientele is on the spectrum, Colin told the Great Lakes Advocate last week following the centre's closure.
"I wanted to make sure the autistic people were looked after; I know they need consistency," he said.
Following a near lifetime retaining his fitness, including more than 100 fights in the ring, broken bones and a range of other injuries, 60-year-old Colin believed it was time to put away his gloves and give his body a rest.
In the past handful of years his previous boxing life and ongoing issues associated with his neck, shoulders, back, hips, knees and forearms have caught up with the one-time amateur.
"They all need a rest," Colin said.
He said some of his fights had been brutal.
"But, it taught me 90 per cent of what I had learnt was rubbish."
During his last fight in 2010 Colin broke a bone in his neck, against what he described as a worthy opponent.
After potential buyers of the Forster fitness centre decided to take the special needs clients out of the mix, Colin decided not to go ahead with the sale.
"They were going to just brush them aside," he said.
"You work so hard to break down those barriers and those barriers were a big part of the business."
A disappointed Mr Osborn said he had studied hard to to get a comprehension of people on the spectrum.
"It is more rewarding than training fitness and that is where I went to when I started."
A native of the Victorian city of Warrnambool (along the famous Great Ocean Road), Mr Osborn began his working career in marketing before relocating to Forster 28 years ago owning and operating Sinners and Saints ice-creamery along with some more working in marketing.
Ten years ago he launched the marshal arts school in Kularoo Drive, introducing boxing, kick boxing muay Thai, sambo, Japanese juyitsu, along with a range of other disciplines.
"I enjoy training people who have the skills but I enjoy working with autistic people more so.
"And, it's just because every session is a success.
"People who can barley move; I have helped them improved their balance, strength, co-ordination and processing, whereas with fitter people there is always an injury or excuse."
Weekly, the school averaged about 220 visits - 30 per cent of who were on the spectrum.
"I would have loved somebody to carry on my work, but it didn't work out.
"No-one is doing anything close to what we were doing and I am proud of that."
However, while the business is closed, about 60 per cent of Colin's fitness friends will follow his programs online.
Colin and his wife head north later this week.
"As an ex-Victorian I'm not going south when it's cold.
"And irony or irony, we went around Australia with the kids on May 1 24 years ago."
The Osborns leave this Wednesday on May 1.
"I will miss the environment but I won't miss the injuries."
