State's best play in Forster

SOME of the state's best women bowlers, including Forster's Sarah Boddington, will be in the area for the NSW fours carnival to be conducted at various clubs in the Manning-Great Lakes next week.
Dawn Hayman from St Johns Park is another top-liner who will be here for the Bowls NSW carnival, which starts on Monday, May 6 and runs to Friday, May 10.
Hayman has made 89 appearances for Australia after making her international debut in 2019.
Boddington has been a regular in the NSW team in recent years and has also played internationally.
Last year she set what was understood to be a national record when she won her 10th consecutive Lower North Coast District singles final.
She claimed the grand slam at district level by also taking out the pairs, triples and fours.
Forster will be the host club and the semi-finals and finals will be played there on Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10.
Sectional play will be decided from Monday to Wednesday.
However, with 112 players expected for the carnival, a number of other clubs in the area will also be involved during this week.
Sectional games will be played at Forster, Bulahdelah, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry Beach, Tuncurry Sporties, Pacific Palms, Club West, Taree Leagues and Club Old Bar.
