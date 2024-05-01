Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State's best play in Forster

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Boddington will compete in the NSW fours carnival next week. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Sarah Boddington will compete in the NSW fours carnival next week. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

SOME of the state's best women bowlers, including Forster's Sarah Boddington, will be in the area for the NSW fours carnival to be conducted at various clubs in the Manning-Great Lakes next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.