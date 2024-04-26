Special dawn service remembers Worimi soldiers

A service of thanks and commemoration for the many Worimi soldiers who served Australia during both the second and first world wars was held in Forster on Anzac Day, April 25.
About 30 people took part in the inaugural special commemorative service, held on the the sacred Tobwabba site at dawn.
Tobwabba Djaribaa (locally called Tobwabba Cemetery Hill) sits above the original Tobwabba Aboriginal Reserve.
Worimi man, Uncle Will Paulson, who organised the service along with his sister, Elvina Oxley, said many local first nations people fought of the battlefields of France and New Guinea, while some also were incarcerated in Changi.
Despite rules against their enrolment, more than 3000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and women are known to have enlisted in World War II, while a further 400 are known to have served in World War I.
Some of the WWI Worimi veterans were James Alexander Slater, William Slater, William Simon, who were in the 20th battalion and Harry Cunningham (53rd).
These brave men were honoured when a memorial erected in 2012 at the site.
Other locals were William (Nipper) Simon, who served in France and Belgium, his brother Robert who spent many years in the infamous Singapore prisoner of war camp, Changi, William Slater (Iraq and Malaysia), Claue Leon, New Guinea, Williams' son, Victor Simon, Len Leon, Malaya conflict, Ross Leon, who was with HMAS Melbourne and the supply ship, Shalwart, and Will Poulson (41st).
The service was a day to commemorate our soldiers and for our people to reflect on their service, Uncle Will said.
"For us, it was a way to acknowledge our people who participated in world wars one and two," he said.
"It was to bring the traditional custodians together."
Warrant Officer Class One Colin (Col) Watego, OAM travelled from Canberra for the event before attending an 11am service in Redfern.
"It was so great to have someone like that to share the love."
Warrant Officer Watego was honoured in the 2016 Queen's Honour's List For meritorious service to Indigenous Affairs in the Australian Defence Force.
'It was a very special day for us, being on sacred ground with our own people and reflecting on those lives," Uncle Will said.
"It was not about any organisation, it was about our people and acknowledging (them).
Uncle Will closed with the epitaph: "They gave their today for our tomorrow."
