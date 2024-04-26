Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Special dawn service remembers Worimi soldiers

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 26 2024 - 1:30pm
A service of thanks and commemoration for the many Worimi soldiers who served Australia during both the second and first world wars was held in Forster on Anzac Day, April 25.

