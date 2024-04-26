Thousands honour Anzac heroes at Tuncurry

Today, along with all Australians and New Zealanders, we gather to remember, honour and give thanks to those who fought and fell and to those who made it home after serving Australia in times of conflict, Forster Tuncurry RSL sub-branch chaplain, Padre Daryll Moran said during his Anzac Day commemoration to the fallen.
More than 2000 people attended the traditional 10.30am march and commemoration along Manning Street and into Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry.
Speaking about that first morning, 109 years ago, Padre Moran said: "We pictured a once barren unknown, but then frowning cliffs, forbidding beach cove fringed by ocean with white capped, blue waves that had turned red, rolling inward, lapping that narrow belt of sand and body strewn beach we call Anzac Cove.
If you have ever visited there since, stood off-shore or climbed those cliffs, the wind, the water and the waves seem to chant eternally the name and the fame of the dauntless band of men from the land down under, of the wattle and the silver fern whose valour & sacrifice have enriched for all time the freedom within our lands back home, he said.
"Dawn on that beach 109 years ago to this very day saw the start of a campaign and the birth of what was to become legend back in the homeland, but one that was formed at great personal lost."
In his prologue, sub-branch president, Cecil Miller said the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy have been earned and a price has been paid i blood.
"So, it behoves each and every one of us never to take what we have for granted, we must never become indifferent, we must take it as a solemn duty to ensure that our sons and daughters never forget their forefathers."
Before the formalities a large crowd of appreciative and grateful men, women and children lined Manning Street waving flags, given out by SES Nabiac and Forster Pacific Palms volunteers, clapping and cheering these marching heroes.
The marchers were led into Lone Pine Park by Wayne Trill, sub-branch treasurer, Anita Gray and Phillip Mills, along with members of the 28th Australian Army Cadets Manning Valley.
