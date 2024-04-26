Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Thousands honour Anzac heroes at Tuncurry

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 26 2024 - 10:00am
Today, along with all Australians and New Zealanders, we gather to remember, honour and give thanks to those who fought and fell and to those who made it home after serving Australia in times of conflict, Forster Tuncurry RSL sub-branch chaplain, Padre Daryll Moran said during his Anzac Day commemoration to the fallen.

Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

