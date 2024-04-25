Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association to hold first ever show day

The Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association Inc is to host its inaugural show and they're extending an invitation for anyone interested to come along.
The first official event for the fledgling group will take place at the Taree Showgrounds on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 6:30am with judging to start at 9am.
Association president, Tanya Rae says it should be a busy day with plenty to offer waterfowl enthusiasts, with judging on the day provided by Dylan Herbert and NSW Waterfowl Breeders Association president, Danny Benn.
"We have the top two waterfowl judges in Australia handling the judging for us with Danny Benn judging the main waterfowl classes and Dylan Herbert judging the juniors and pairs and the exhibition class," Tanya said.
"We've got a special class on for the breeds and colours that people are working on that don't meet any normal standard, and we've also got the pet class happening so anyone can bring along a pet duck for the day and have it judged."
The event will be a significant milestone for the group since its formation in late October 2023.
In that time its membership has grown from single digit numbers to 25 financial members with an additional 39 online followers, with the group continuing to generate interest within the local community.
For Tanya, ducks and waterfowl have been a lifelong passion and form some of her earliest memories.
She recalls her mother loved duck eggs and so kept ducks for their regular contributions to her kitchen.
While they may seem like unconventional pets, Tanya is at pains to describe the joy she gets from her birds, with a menagerie that includes 120 ducks, 18 Roman tufted geese, and 14 turkeys.
"I love the Muscovy ducks; they're like a big dog in that when they're happy to see you they wag their tail at you and talk to you, and they're big sooks," Tanya said.
"And the Roman tufted geese have got such a rich history because the Romans used to take a flock of geese to war with them and use them as sentries, and the geese would make noise if someone was trying to sneak up on them."
The inaugural Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association show day begins from 6:30am on Saturday May 4 at Taree Showground. Those wishing to enter birds in the pet section are asked to contact association president, Tanya Rae on 0406 244 733 to organise a pen for the day.
