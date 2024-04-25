Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association to hold first ever show day

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association Inc is to host its inaugural show and they're extending an invitation for anyone interested to come along.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.