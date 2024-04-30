Important wetlands site returned to 'the people'

A 39 hectare parcel of government owned, council managed wetlands at Coopernook is being handed over to MidCoast Council.
Council has been rehabilitating and managing the site, in conjunction with the Cattai Wetlands project, on behalf of Transport for NSW (formerly Roads and Transport Authority) for two decades.
Over a 10 year period council received more than $620,000 in government funding to help manage the site, while funding also has been provided through council's environmental rate and grant programs.
Following the rehabilitation of the wetlands, the land is now in good environmental condition and only requires minimal maintenance representing a low cost to council through the environmental levy, sustainability and natural assets co-ordinator, Tanya Cross reported to councillors at the April ordinary meeting.
The land was acquired by Transport for NSW as part of the Pacific Highway, Coopernook Traffic Relief Route Project and was required to be maintained for compensatory wetland habitat in perpetuity in accordance with the project approval conditions in February 1999, MidCoast Council sustainability and natural assets co-ordinator, Tanya Cross reported to councillors attending the April ordinary meeting.
Considered high conservation value, the land was mapped coastal wetland under the NSW Resilience and Hazards State Environmental Planning Policy 2021.
Greater Taree City Council expressed an interest in the wetland to Transport for NSW in December 1, 2003, Ms Cross said.
In June 2004 councillors accepted government funding and an offer to adopt long-term management of the land, which was part of an agreement for the construction of the Coopernook Traffic Relief Route.
"The land required for compensatory habitat was identified on a Plan of Subdivision as Lots 57 to 62 inclusive and registered by NSW Land Registry Services as Deposited Plan 1265583 on July 21, 2020.
"A restrictive covenant is required to be registered on the affected lots as a condition of transfer noting that the land burdened must only be used for habitat protection and the covenant can only be released, varied or modified by Transport for NSW.
This is an incredibly important environmental structure which is unique to the Mid North Coast area, in fact unique to the East Coast of Australia.- Cr David West
"It is also proposed to classify this land as 'community land' under the Local Government Act 1993 and to rezone the land to C2 - Environmental Conservation under the draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan to secure the long-term protection of the compensatory wetlands."
Describing the area as a 'very complex wetland', David West said council should be proud of the way it has continued to manage it.
"This is an incredibly important environmental structure which is unique to the Mid North Coast area, in fact unique to the East Coast of Australia," Cr West said.
"It's an important thing because people don't understand what a fresh lake is; it is where sand is cemented by organic matter and it prevents water in the lake permeating down through the sand and disappearing," he said.
"We saw the opportunity of getting this land and making a connection between Coopernook and Harrington to an environmentally sensitive area of land which is a showcase of what a local government can do with very little funds but with great support for the state government."
Cr Dheera Smith described the site as a gorgeous place to visit.
"It is a quiet place to go to, and it is a unique opportunity to be with all these native birds," Cr Smith said.
"There have been efforts to try and buy some of the low-land next door to the wetlands but the fact that we've got it is great and a real reason to support environmental farms and places like this."
