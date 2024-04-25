Clifton set for first grade

HOOKER, Will Clifton will have his initial start in first grade rugby league from the bench for Forster-Tuncurry in Sunday's Group Three match against Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.
Clifton was a member of last season's under 18 side.
But, while he will be watching from the sidelines at the kick-off, coach Robbie Payne assured the youngster will get plenty of game time.
Clifton will interchange with skipper Byram Stewart, who will start at nine.
"When Byram comes off Will will go into the hooking role," Payne said.
It'll be a good learning curve for him this year,'' he said,
"Byram's vastly experienced so having him as a mentor will be really good for Will.''
Meanwhile, Sunday will also be the first official hit-out for Forster's women's tackle side at Tuncurry.
The Hawks entered the Mid North Coast women's competition this year. They'll take on an experienced Macleay Mustangs at 12.30. First grade kicks off at 2.45.
