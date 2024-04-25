Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Clifton set for first grade

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster's first grade captain and hooker Byram Stewart.
Forster's first grade captain and hooker Byram Stewart.

HOOKER, Will Clifton will have his initial start in first grade rugby league from the bench for Forster-Tuncurry in Sunday's Group Three match against Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.