Off to Nabiac to meet Bulls

WALLAMBA Dolphins will be the next assignment for Forster Dolphins in Lower North Coast Rugby Union this Saturday, April 27 at Nabiac.
The Bulls have one win from one start, bettering Wauchope.
Their opening game was washed out while they had the bye last Saturday.
There were plenty of positives to come out of the Dolphins' 24-20 loss to the Ratz last weekend.
Young, enterprising and talented flanker, Casey Woodford stepped through broken Ratz's ranks from 30 metres out for a glorious try.
In addition, Woodford tackled and won possession superbly in the manner of an accomplished representative backrower.
Another pleasing aspect centred about their scrum in which hooker, Sam Laurie proved he was an exceptional engineer beside skipper Chris Simon and young tight-head Lachlan Price.
Other Dolphins to excel were Callum Crawford-Walker and former Country lock forward Rohan Garnsey. Evergreen utility Kalen Trudgett a reluctant halfback.
