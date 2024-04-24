Happy to play on home turf

MACLEAY Valley's request to swap first round Group Three Rugby League fixtures with Forster-Tuncurry has saved the Hawks spending the first three weeks of the season on the road.
The Hawks will meet Macleay in the opening round of the season at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval.
However, originally the match was to be at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval.
"The Mustangs want to play the second round game at Kempsey to coincide with NAIDOC Week,'' Hawks coach, Robbie Payne explained.
"So they asked if we could swap," he said.
"We're happy to oblige.
"Otherwise we would have played Macleay at Kempsey, Port Sharks at Port and Wingham at Wingham in the opening three weeks of the season.''
Payne pointed out that while the season runs for nearly five months, ending on Saturday, September 21 with grand final day, there are still only 14 competition games.
He said getting wins on the board early was essential.
Playing the opening three matches away from home would make this task even harder.
He's hoping a big crowd will be on hand this weekend as the Hawks look to erase the memories of a lean 2023.
Payne said numbers were strong throughout the grades.
Five matches will be on the program this Sunday, April 28 starting with league tag at 10.15am.
