Hawks' new role for Hilder

ASHTON Hilder's off-season training with the Newcastle Knights under 20s has influenced Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne to start him at lock for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League opening round clash against Macleay Valley at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Hilder played in the halves for most of his junior football and in the centres in first grade last season.
However, Payne was convinced Hilder would make a successful transition to 13.
"Ashton came back to us just after Christmas and he was super-fit after training with the Knights,'' Payne said.
"He's put on a few kilos in muscle mass and he's going to be a surprise packet this year.
"He's got strong leg speed and he's a young bloke playing around a few older heads, so that'll be good for him.''
Payne said Sunday's side would include a number of newcomers to Group Three and the Hawks.
"I'd say that 70 per cent of the first grade side is new to the club,'' he said.
This, coupled with a lack of trial form due to wet weather, means the Hawks might struggle for cohesion on Sunday.
"We've been doing a lot of opposed sessions with the reserve grade at training, so the combinations are starting," Payne said.
"But things will work themselves out in the next couple of weeks once we start to get our structures right."
The Hawks will field an all-English halves combination with Ben Fisher and Harry Reardon at six and seven.
Matches kick-off at 10.15am with the league tag. First grade will be underway from 2.45pm.
