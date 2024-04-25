Gentle Genevieve wants love

Meet Genevieve, an adorable sweet girl has who was dumped at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue in February.
Estimated to be about four months old, she loves having both kitty cat and human company.
But, she is shy and takes a little time to get used to new people.
Once she has had a snuggle and a cheek scratch though, she won't leave your side.
She is playful and loves doing zoomies.
Both her mum and siblings have already been adopted.
